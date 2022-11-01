Cloudy start to November!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re starting the month of November off on a mild, cloudy note, but nicer conditions are expected soon. Find out more in the video above.

Yesterday was a dreary time to go trick-or-treating, as a low-pressure system lifted in and brought rain showers to West Virginia throughout the day. Today, leftover moisture will mean a few isolated showers pushing in during the morning and afternoon, especially in the highlands. Not much rain is expected from them, however, and by the evening, we should dry out. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, light winds and highs in the low-60s. Overnight, fog will develop in some areas, which may have an impact on your commute. So we are watching carefully. Besides that, expect mostly cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures in the upper-40s. That fog will last into tomorrow morning, but by tomorrow afternoon the fog should clear out and we’re left with partly cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. After that, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable conditions to our area for the rest of the week. With warm air lifting from the south during that time, this means not only will our area see sunny skies well into the weekend, but temperatures will also rise well above-average for this time of year, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. So the forecast is looking great for the next several days. It’s not until early next week that we even see a chance of rain. In short, after today, the first few days of November will be warm and sunny.

Today: Isolated rain showers will push in during the morning and early-afternoon hours. By the early-evening hours, we should dry out, leaving cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 64.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High: 66.

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 71.

