Elementary student dressed up as Governor Justice for Halloween

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During Governor Jim Justice’s visit to WTAP Monday afternoon, he was met with someone who dressed up just like him for Halloween.

Alyvia attends St. Marys Elementary School and got taken out of school early to come and meet Governor Justice and Babydog.

She had everything down to a tee, from the hair to the button-down shirt and tie, slacks, and black shoes.

Alyvia even brought a photo of the Governor and Babydog for him to sign. She said Babydog is very cute and soft.

Alyvia hopes when she goes trick-or-treating, she gets tons of snickers bars, as those are her favorite candy bars.

