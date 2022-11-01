Growing concerns for trick or treat

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Monday is Halloween many kids were on the streets getting candy and having fun.

It’s that time of the year again, spooky season but the scariest thing this year may not be masks or costumes. It could be drugs, more specifically fentanyl.

Parents in our area have concerns about the fentanyl crisis and how it can be mixed in with Halloween candy.

“We have a huge concern. I have four kids. One that is still trick or treating age and the other off at college, but this fentanyl issue is a huge problem. You don’t know if the candy you receive is laced or not. The quality for a lack of a better word of this product out there is tremendous,” said Clarksburg resident Jonathan Norman.

Fentanyl is so dangerous it can be deadly just with the touch of a finger. Norman says he doesn’t allow his child to trick or treat at someone’s house they don’t know.

As to a solution to the problem Norman recommends trunk or treat.

“You know they always say the old adage you’re a part of the problem if you’re not part of the solution. I would like to be able to see our communities come together and have a nice strong dialogue in regard to what can possibly be done about this horrendous drug problem we have that is affecting our lives and communities today.”

Norman says he just wants parents and kids to be safe this year while trick or treating.

