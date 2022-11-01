Holiday films set to screen at Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three popular holiday films are set to screen next month in downtown Clarksburg at the Robinson Grand.

The Robinson Grand’s “Holiday Movie Memories 2022″ includes the following films:

Polar Express (2004) on December 9

Feast of the Seven Fishes (2019) on December 22

White Christmas on December 23

“We are very busy in December,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s Program Manager. “As such, we had to be very strategic with the selection and placement of our holiday movies. We think we have picked three traditionally popular titles.”

Polar Express is the first film of the holiday season to be featured at the Robinson Grand on Friday, Dec. 9.

“Polar Express is a holiday tradition for sure,” said Young. “We are excited to be starting our holiday movies with such a great family favorite.”

Audiences will enjoy a holiday favorite with a local flair when the Robinson Grand shows Feast of the Seven Fishes on Thursday, Dec. 22.

“Two of the many great things about this film are it’s a really good movie with adult humor and it was filmed in West Virginia by a writer and director from West Virginia, with several West Virginia actors in the movie,” Young said.

The Robinson Grand will continue its December tradition of showing Irving Berlin’s White Christmas on Friday, Dec. 23.

“It won’t really feel like Christmas at the Robinson Grand without Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” said Young. “Take these three films and mix in all of the live events we have on the calendar, and December is going to be full of the holiday spirit.”

Tickets for each of The Robinson Grand’s Holiday Movie Memories 2022 are only $7 and are on sale for “Friends of the Robinson Grand” now. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

All tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

