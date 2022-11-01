Sen. Joe Manchin returns to Fairmont to cast his vote

Early voting is underway across West Virginia and one famous native son took advantage.
By WDTV News Staff
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Early voting is underway across West Virginia, and one famous native son took advantage.

Senator Joe Manchin was in Fairmont Tuesday to cast his vote at the Marion County Courthouse.

Manchin says voting is “the most beautiful right” we have.

He says voting is how you can create changes you want to see. The senator says it’s good to be back in his home state to cast his ballot.

“There is no place like home as they say and I mean that,” Senator Manchin said. “All of West Virginia has been good to me and I’ve had so many opportunities. I take it seriously about representing everybody: Democrats, Republicans, Independence. People that vote for you people that vote against you. When you take that oath of office that you’re going to represent the entire population. I have the entire state of West Virginia I’m looking out for everyday.”

Early voting continues through Nov. 5th.

