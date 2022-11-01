Mon County students getting rides on electric bus for next 6 weeks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon County is testing out a new electric school bus.

On Tuesday, bus drivers and first responders got to see firsthand what the bus is like.

The wheels on the electric bus will be going round and round, at least for the next 6 weeks in Mon County.

Jonathan Downs is a field service tech for the builder of the bus GreenPower Motors Company.

He says they’ll be testing the effectiveness of their busses against West Virginias climate and terrain.

“We’re looking to see how well the bus performs in the colder climates using heat running various terrains the various city routes around Morgantown and some of the rural routes we just want to see how well the bus performs like I said in these areas in the state,” said Downs.

The bus features other high-tech equipment like cameras and GPS.

Downs says this particular bus can travel 120 miles on a single charge.

When it comes to how long it takes to juice back up, Downs would only say it depends on the power of the charger purchased.

Mon County first responders were on hand to learn how to properly deal with the bus if an emergency were to happen including a fire.

Mon County Transportation Director Tony Harris says it’s important to take these precautions to alleviate any worries.

“I just want everyone to feel safe when their kids are getting on the bus the next six weeks if they’re going to be riding the electric bus because there’s a lot of concerns, but right now I feel real positive with it and I think they’re going to be safe on these busses just the same as they are on the regular school busses,” said Harris.

This is the second round of electric bus trials throughout the state since August. Clay, Grant, and Ohio counties are also testing electric busses.

Harris says even though this is just a test, he’d like to see more in Mon County soon.

“The thinking of how our cars are powered is starting to evolve into other areas. I think there’s still some testing that we need to do, but I think we will see electric buses make a debut in Mon County,” said Harris.

The district hasn’t made any formal commitment to purchase busses in the future.

Earlier this year, Gov. Justice announced GreenPower Motor Company will be building a manufacturing plant in the state.

In that January statement, the company says it has a potential economic impact of $500-million a year for West Virginia.

“It’s something new, I’m the type of person that likes to try new things out and see how it can help the industry and everything and I think its a very exciting time for us,” said Harris.

