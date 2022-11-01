October Teacher of the Month: Lucas Stalnaker

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lucas Stalnaker has been selected as October’s Teacher of the Month sponsored by About You Monograms.

Stalnaker is a history and civics teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur High School.

He’s been there for 16 years and now he’s being recognized by his students for going the extra mile to connect with them.

Stalnaker says he’ll be bringing this up as the classes “current event” on Monday.

“I think it’ll give the kids some excitement and they’ll have something to say to me like ‘teacher of the month -- how did you win?’” Stalnaker laughed. “But it’ll be a good thing to have something exciting to talk about at school.”

Stalnaker says he was really surprised to find out he won.

Kaytlyn Landis is one of his senior students that nominated him.

Landis says after four years of having Stalnaker as a teacher she was just as surprised when he won, but knew he deserved it.

“Because he’s just a super cool teacher -- you know like I said he’s kinda like a school dad for all of us,” said Landis.

In the past Stalnaker has raised $16,000 for cancer research with the help of his students.

Landis says, Stalnaker even helped her as nursing student at Fred Eberle Technical Center.

“Whenever we did our phlebotomy practical’s he was one of the people who said, ‘yeah I’ll let you stick me so you can certify’ because I was at a point where I might not be able to certify, so he volunteered to come in and let me poke him a few times,” said Landis.

Overall, it’s evident Stalnaker goes above and beyond to connect with his students. He says the key is mutual respect.

“Kids like you because you respect them, just give them some respect and listen to them -- their problems are something they care about and as long as you listen to them and show them you care it makes a difference,” said Stalnaker.

Stalnaker humbly accepted the title of teacher of the month and says he’s excited to see who wins next.

“It’s hard to be a teacher right now in 2022 and this gives us a little boost a little energy that we’re doing a good job, so thank you for doing this,” said Stalnaker.

