Philippi woman charged for stabbing another woman

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi woman has been charged after she allegedly stabbed another woman and threatened to “gut her.”

Officers responded to a home on Lillian Dr. in Philippi Saturday morning for a physical altercation with one person involved being stabbed, according to a criminal complaint.

After arriving on scene, officers spoke with the victim and a witness outside who said 38-year-old Rebecca Marsh was inside a bedroom in the home. The victim was reportedly holding a bath towel to her left hip where she was stabbed.

When officers made contact with Marsh, she told them where the knife used in the stabbing was at and was detained, officers said.

Officers said they spoke to the victim about what happened, and she said she was visiting the witness when Marsh became irate and “threw a table saw through the back door, breaking the glass.” The complaint says an argument ensued before Marsh stabbed the victim.

In an interview with officers, Marsh reportedly said she told the victim “not to enter the room” and that “she told the victim that she was going to ‘gut her’ if she came at her.”

Marsh has been charged with malicious wounding. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $40,000 bond.

