Pierpont to open new laboratory preschool

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Pierpont Community and Technical College unveiled its new laboratory pre-school Tuesday.

The laboratory will located inside Pierpont’s Gaston Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg.

It will be used to train students in Pierpont’s early childhood education program.

Students will be focusing on interests of children and tasked with creating projects around those interests.

The lab will serve students in Harrison County.

“I think one of the things is when you talk to our facility. One of the things they are always most excited about is that the children find this a safe place to discover and explore. For them that becomes the place where their young developing minds become more innovative,” said Provost Michael Waide.

The facility plans to start seeing students in January.

