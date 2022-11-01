POLICE: Man charged for showing sexual image to minor at haunted house

Charles Smith
Charles Smith(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he showed a sexual image to a minor at an Upshur County haunted house.

Troopers from the West Virginia State Police Buckhannon Detachment received a call from the Upshur County 911 Center in reference to an altercation at the Maniac Mountain Haunted House on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they were told that 68-year-old Charles Smith “displayed a graphic nude picture to a juvenile” and left the scene.

Court documents say officers then found a Jeep with a passenger matching Smith’s description and began talking to him.

During the conversation, Smith allegedly told officers he “show[ed] a nude picture of a ‘black man’ to a ‘17 or 18 year old.’”

After speaking with the victim, officers obtained a screenshot from a messaging app in which Smith asked the victim “if she wanted to see a picture.” Officers said Smith then sent the victim a sexual photo and said he could have the victim “meet him for sex.”

In a post-Miranda interview, the report says Smith told officers “he did show a naked picture of a black male to the victim while at Maniac Mountain.”

Smith has been charged with displaying obscene material to a minor. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

