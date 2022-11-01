Preventing lung cancer as part of Lung Cancer Awareness Month

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. The CDC says lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths among both men and women in the United States. It kills more than 140,000 people a year in this country. Dr. Sami Jawad, a pulmonologist with Clinch Valley Health says the main line of defense in terms of prevention is kicking the habit of smoking.

“Smoking is the main cause, other factors can contribute and cause lung cancer but smoking being the number one. Stop smoking or not start from the beginning will be the most important factor. Nowadays we are more fortunate to find out about low dose ct screening. It can be a new modality and a way to find lung cancer in the early stages,” said Jawad.

Jawad adds the low dose screenings can be highly effective for current and former smokers between the ages of 55 and 77.

“If the patient develops symptoms, usually that means it’s late down the stage or down the road of their lung cancer. That’s why lung cancer screening comes into place. It helps to detect lung cancer before it gets to that stage that you have symptoms. It’s a silent disease,” said Jawad.

The doctor says if lung cancer is detected early, it’s important for people to stop smoking altogether. He says it all boils down to if people want to quit.

“It’s different from one person to another. Some people can do it on their own. Some people need some help and there’s medications that we have available that can help the patient take the craving away and help them with the journey of completely coming off smoking,” said Jawad.

Jawad says it’s important for people to know lung cancer can also develop from second hand smoke.

He adds that people should also have their homes tested for radon. It’s a gas that can also cause lung cancer if it’s breathed in over time.

