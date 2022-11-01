Salute to Veterans: Operation Welcome Home

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.

Tiffany Summerlin with Operation Welcome Home joined First at 4 on Monday.

She talked about how the program serves veterans, some of the services provided, and how veterans get involved.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town
High Street in Morgantown.
Morgantown Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
2022 NCWV Trick-or-Treat times
Eric Cottrill
Mount Clare man sets another man on fire, police say
Officer Logan Medlock, 26, leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old son.
Officer killed in crash; driver charged with murder

Latest News

Local business collecting leftover candy for troops
Local business collecting leftover candy for troops
Tasty Tuesday: Sirianni's Café
Tasty Tuesday: Sirianni's Café
Kevin Corriveau Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - The 70s are coming back
Mon County students getting rides on electric bus for next 6 weeks
Animal abuse cases on the rise in Mon County