Several migratory game bird seasons to open next week

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Several migratory game bird hunting seasons are set to open next week, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Seasons for duck, scaup, mergansers, coots, Canada goose, white-fronted goose and snow and blue goose will be open Nov. 7-12.

A season for woodcock will open later in the month and run Nov. 28 to Dec. 6.

Seasons closing this month include those for sora and Virginia rail season (closes Nov. 9) and mourning dove (closes Nov. 13).

A youth waterfowl season is also scheduled for Nov. 5.

Youth hunters 15 and younger must be accompanied by a licensed adult age 18 or older. The accompanying adult may not hunt or possess a firearm.

The WVDNR reminds hunters that shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset. During the deer firearms season, it is lawful to hunt waterfowl on major waterways, lakes and reservoirs during a deer firearms season, should the waterfowl season be open.

In addition to needing a regular hunting license, federal regulations require all licensed migratory, including lifetime license holders and senior citizens, bird hunters to register with the Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program and carry proof of registration while hunting. HIP cards are free and available at all hunting license agents and online.

All waterfowl hunters 16 and older must also possess a federal migratory bird hunting and conservation stamp or duck stamp, which must be signed by the hunter. Duck stamps can be purchased at local post offices, by calling 1-800-782-6724 or by clicking here. Hunters should report harvested banded birds online here.

West Virginia’s hunting season dates and bag limits for migratory game birds are set in accordance with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s annual guidelines. For more information about game bird hunting in West Virginia, including changes to the merganser bag limit, download a copy of the Migratory Bird Regulations here.

