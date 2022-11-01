Taylor Swift coming to Pittsburgh

Taylor Swift is going on tour in 2023.
Taylor Swift announced her next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.(Taylor Swift / YouTube)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor Swift is hitting the road -- and her trip is bringing her close to north central West Virginia.

The award-winning artist announced a new tour on social media Tuesday morning, which includes a stop at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on June 17.

The first leg of the tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and wraps up on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Swift being the first artist to claim all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with tracks from her new album “Midnights.”

Swift surpassed Drake, who held the previous record with nine of the top 10 songs for a week in September 2021.

Earlier this month, Swift became Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period following “Midnights’” release.

