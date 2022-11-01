Tucker County tied for 3rd in latest WVSSAC rankings
See full rankings for all NCWV teams
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ahead of the final week of football season for our area high schools, the WVSSAC released the most recent playoff rankings for the state on Tuesday. Full rankings can be viewed on WVSSAC’s Website
Rating is constructed using a formula that calculates wins along with win strength.
AAA
T6 - Bridgeport - 11.89 Rating - 7-2 Record
T10 - Morgantown - 10.11 Rating - 6-3 Record
15 - University - 9.11 Rating - 6-3 Record
21 - Buckhannon-Upshur - 5.44 Rating - 4-5 Record
29 - Preston - 1.56 Rating - 1-8 Record
AA
6 - North Marion - 10.22 Rating - 7-2 Record
8 - Lincoln - 9 Rating - 7-2 Record
T9 - Fairmont Senior - 8.89 Rating - 6-3 Record
T9 - East Fairmont - 8.89 Rating - 7-2 Record
19 - Robert C. Byrd - 5.22 Rating - 4-5 Record
20 - Lewis County - 5.11 Rating - 4-5 Record
22 - Liberty - 4.33 Rating - 4-5 Record
24 - Philip Barbour - 3.67 Rating - 3-6 Record
30 - Grafton - 1.56 Rating - 1-8 Record
33 - Elkins - 1.11 Rating - 1-8 Record
35 - Braxton County - 1 Rating - 1-8 Record
A
T3 - Tucker County - 9.44 Rating - 9-0 Record
T10 - Doddridge County - 7.44 Rating - 7-2 Record
14 - South Harrison - 6.89 Rating - 6-3 Record
17 - Clay-Battelle - 5.88 Rating - 6-2 Record
18 - Tyler Consolidated - 5.63 Rating - 5-3 Record
21 - Trinity Christian - 4.33 Rating - 6-3 Record
23 - Valley Wetzel - 4.22 Rating - 5-4 Record
24 - Ritchie County - 4 Rating - 4-5 Record
30 - Webster County - 2.44 Rating - 3-6 Record
32 - Gilmer County - 1.78 Rating - 2-7 Record
33 - Hundred - 1.75 Rating - 2-6 Record
41 - Tygarts Valley - 0 Rating - 0-9 Record
