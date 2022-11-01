Tucker County tied for 3rd in latest WVSSAC rankings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ahead of the final week of football season for our area high schools, the WVSSAC released the most recent playoff rankings for the state on Tuesday. Full rankings can be viewed on WVSSAC’s Website

Rating is constructed using a formula that calculates wins along with win strength.

AAA

T6 - Bridgeport - 11.89 Rating - 7-2 Record

T10 - Morgantown - 10.11 Rating - 6-3 Record

15 - University - 9.11 Rating - 6-3 Record

21 - Buckhannon-Upshur - 5.44 Rating - 4-5 Record

29 - Preston - 1.56 Rating - 1-8 Record

AA

6 - North Marion - 10.22 Rating - 7-2 Record

8 - Lincoln - 9 Rating - 7-2 Record

T9 - Fairmont Senior - 8.89 Rating - 6-3 Record

T9 - East Fairmont - 8.89 Rating - 7-2 Record

19 - Robert C. Byrd - 5.22 Rating - 4-5 Record

20 - Lewis County - 5.11 Rating - 4-5 Record

22 - Liberty - 4.33 Rating - 4-5 Record

24 - Philip Barbour - 3.67 Rating - 3-6 Record

30 - Grafton - 1.56 Rating - 1-8 Record

33 - Elkins - 1.11 Rating - 1-8 Record

35 - Braxton County - 1 Rating - 1-8 Record

A

T3 - Tucker County - 9.44 Rating - 9-0 Record

T10 - Doddridge County - 7.44 Rating - 7-2 Record

14 - South Harrison - 6.89 Rating - 6-3 Record

17 - Clay-Battelle - 5.88 Rating - 6-2 Record

18 - Tyler Consolidated - 5.63 Rating - 5-3 Record

21 - Trinity Christian - 4.33 Rating - 6-3 Record

23 - Valley Wetzel - 4.22 Rating - 5-4 Record

24 - Ritchie County - 4 Rating - 4-5 Record

30 - Webster County - 2.44 Rating - 3-6 Record

32 - Gilmer County - 1.78 Rating - 2-7 Record

33 - Hundred - 1.75 Rating - 2-6 Record

41 - Tygarts Valley - 0 Rating - 0-9 Record

