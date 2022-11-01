WVU researcher works to find out why wild turkey population is struggling

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Although plenty of farm-raised turkeys will be found in grocery stores this Thanksgiving, the wild turkey population is struggling.

One West Virginia University researcher is working to find out why its struggling with help from the National Wild Turkey Federation.

“In recent decades, there has been an apparent decline in turkey abundance,” said Chris Rota, associate professor in wildlife and fisheries resources at the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design. “There’s a lot of interest right now in understanding the cause of that decline and what management actions we can take to potentially reverse it.”

Rota, with funding from the National Wild Turkey Federation, a hunting advocacy organization dedicated to turkey conservation, will capture turkeys in South Dakota to learn more about what is causing their numbers to fluctuate.

“We’re going to capture 260 turkeys per year and put VHF radio transmitters on them which will allow us to track their movements,” Rota said. “We’ll know whether they’re alive, whether they’re dead, whether they’re nesting. We’ll be able to track their survival and understand, if they die, what caused the mortality.”

In terms of nesting, signals will tell Rota and his colleagues whether the birds are walking or sitting on their nests.

Once the researchers find the nests, they can determine how many chicks the birds are having and why a nest may have failed. This information, in turn, will help him develop management strategies that may potentially reverse the decline.

This will be Rota’s third collaboration with the state of South Dakota and his second turkey project there.

