After today, warm, clear conditions on the way!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the cloudy, mild conditions that started on the first day of November, but afterwards, warmer, sunnier conditions are on the way. Find out more in the video above!

Yesterday, leftover moisture from a low-pressure system out east resulted in cloudy skies and a few isolated morning showers. Today, a high-pressure system will move in from out west, bringing dry, stable air to our region. As a result, skies will be cloudy during the afternoon, with light winds. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s, within range for this time of year. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, and patchy fog could form in some areas, which may affect your commute. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-40s. Tomorrow afternoon, the area of high-pressure north of us moves into the Atlantic, lifting warm, stable air into our region. As a result, skies should be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few leftover clouds. Winds will be light, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s, well above-average for this time of year. The area of high-pressure out east will keep skies mostly clear well into the weekend, keeping temperatures in the low-70s in some areas. A cold front then pushes in on Sunday, bringing a few isolated showers into our area. Then for the first half of next week, skies will be partly cloudy, with temperatures staying in the upper-60s to low-70s for most of next week. In short, after today, sunny, warm conditions will stick around for a while.

Today: Patchy fog in the morning, cloudy skies by the afternoon. High: 67.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 47.

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 73.

Friday: Partly sunny skies, with a few clouds during the afternoon and evening. High: 75.

