Another man indicted in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Another man has been indicted in connection to an alleged drug operation in Marion County.
Christopher Golden, 31, has been indicted on seven counts with crimes that date from 2018 to Oct. 2021.
Golden has been indicted on the following counts:
- Conspiracy to violate felony drug laws
- Organized criminal enterprise
- Kidnapping
- Attempted Murder
- Use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Malicious Wounding
- Assault during the commission of a felony
Several of the listed counts took place at a Marion County home last August, according to court documents. Golden is accused of working with others to lure a man into the home where they beat, stabbed and shot him.
It appears the attacks are related to drug deals.
Court documents list the following people Golden conspired with to violate felony drug laws and organized criminal enterprise:
- Daniel C. Tucker
- Megan Tucker
- Steven C. Tucker
- Jason Jones
- Frankie L. Smith
- Angela Smith
- Daija Marie Weekley
- Brittany Efaw
- David S. Layman
- Ethan R. Gibson
- Stacey L. Thompson Jr.
- Joseph M. Slater Jr.
- Jason Scruggs
- Drake Deonte Dodson-Williams
- Thomas Wilson
- Mickey W. Swisher
- Michael David Handley
