Another man indicted in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Another man has been indicted in connection to an alleged drug operation in Marion County.

Christopher Golden, 31, has been indicted on seven counts with crimes that date from 2018 to Oct. 2021.

Golden has been indicted on the following counts:

Conspiracy to violate felony drug laws

Organized criminal enterprise

Kidnapping

Attempted Murder

Use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Malicious Wounding

Assault during the commission of a felony

Several of the listed counts took place at a Marion County home last August, according to court documents. Golden is accused of working with others to lure a man into the home where they beat, stabbed and shot him.

It appears the attacks are related to drug deals.

Court documents list the following people Golden conspired with to violate felony drug laws and organized criminal enterprise:

Daniel C. Tucker

Megan Tucker

Steven C. Tucker

Jason Jones

Frankie L. Smith

Angela Smith

Daija Marie Weekley

Brittany Efaw

David S. Layman

Ethan R. Gibson

Stacey L. Thompson Jr.

Joseph M. Slater Jr.

Jason Scruggs

Drake Deonte Dodson-Williams

Thomas Wilson

Mickey W. Swisher

Michael David Handley

