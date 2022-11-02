Another man indicted in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Another man has been indicted in connection to an alleged drug operation in Marion County.

Christopher Golden, 31, has been indicted on seven counts with crimes that date from 2018 to Oct. 2021.

Golden has been indicted on the following counts:

  • Conspiracy to violate felony drug laws
  • Organized criminal enterprise
  • Kidnapping
  • Attempted Murder
  • Use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Malicious Wounding
  • Assault during the commission of a felony

Several of the listed counts took place at a Marion County home last August, according to court documents. Golden is accused of working with others to lure a man into the home where they beat, stabbed and shot him.

It appears the attacks are related to drug deals.

Court documents list the following people Golden conspired with to violate felony drug laws and organized criminal enterprise:

  • Daniel C. Tucker
  • Megan Tucker
  • Steven C. Tucker
  • Jason Jones
  • Frankie L. Smith
  • Angela Smith
  • Daija Marie Weekley
  • Brittany Efaw
  • David S. Layman
  • Ethan R. Gibson
  • Stacey L. Thompson Jr.
  • Joseph M. Slater Jr.
  • Jason Scruggs
  • Drake Deonte Dodson-Williams
  • Thomas Wilson
  • Mickey W. Swisher
  • Michael David Handley

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County (8/15/22)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Rebecca Marsh
Philippi woman charged for stabbing another woman
Charles Smith
POLICE: Man charged for showing sexual image to minor at haunted house
Officer Logan Medlock, 26, leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old son.
Officer killed in crash; driver charged with murder
As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two...
Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

WVDNR completes fall trout stockings, releases list of waters recently stocked
police lights
Fairmont Police Department hiring
Courtney Sedler
Clarksburg woman indicted for threatening to kill VA Police Chief
Owen Dornon
Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say