Ashley Ann Williams, 31, of Webster Springs passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown following a brief illness. Born April 27, 1991 in Summersville, she was the daughter of the late David Lee Williams and Rebecca (Chambers) Peyatt. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents: James Leroy and Goldie Chambers, and Rosalee Williams; and her uncle, Lawrence Chambers. Ashley was a 2009 graduate of Webster County High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it be camping, fishing, swimming, or just taking a Sunday drive. Ashley loved listening to music. She had recently begun reading the book of Revelation in her Bible. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Becky (husband, Duane) Peyatt of Upperglade; daughter, Adalee Paige Gilles; brothers and sisters: Toby Williams and Shayla Williams, both of Cowen, Brielle (companion, Alex Morland) Williams of Craigsville, Brennan Williams of Rainelle, Dustin (companion, Katie Carpenter) Williams of Grassy Creek, and Cody Williams of Upperglade; and her companion, Gary Lee Simmons; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends whom she loved dearly. Graveside services to honor Ashley’s memory will be held 2pm, Friday, November 4, 2022 at Odd Fellows’ Cemetery, Cowen with Pastor Doug Martin officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home, of Cowen, is honored to be serving Ashley’s family.

