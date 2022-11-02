‘Blow to the economy’: Kroger set to close in Braxton County

Kroger announced it has plans to close its Gassaway location. The company is reportedly closing...
Kroger announced it has plans to close its Gassaway location. The company is reportedly closing the store because it’s not making enough profit.(WDTV)
By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASSAWAY, W.Va (WDTV) - Kroger announced it has plans to close its Gassaway location. The company is reportedly closing the store because it’s not making enough profit.

As one of the few stores in the area the store served not only Braxton County, but a number of surrounding counties as well.

Many in the community are now worried about being able to access affordable groceries.

Brent Boggs is a member of the House of Delegates for the 34th district.

He said this will be a blow to the economy and have a very negative ripple effect.

“We may have people move, but it’s 52 jobs good paying jobs with benefits. That’s going to impact the money that’s spent in our local economy, it’s going to impact the tax base. It’s going to be a real blow because many of these people have spouses that are probably working, and if they move that means that those jobs will be vacated.”

Boggs is calling on people to reach out to Kroger, the governor’s office, and state lawmakers to try and keep the store.

As of now, the company said the store will close in January.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Rebecca Marsh
Philippi woman charged for stabbing another woman
Robert Friend
Man charged for leading officers on motorcycle chase after smoking meth
Charles Smith
POLICE: Man charged for showing sexual image to minor at haunted house
Officer Logan Medlock, 26, leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old son.
Officer killed in crash; driver charged with murder

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Aristotle Jones
First at 4 Forum: Aristotle Jones
First at 4: Cliff Shingleton
First at 4: Cliff Shingleton
Breast cancer starts when cells in the breast begin to grow out of control. These cells usually...
Physician talks importance of getting mammogram screenings
Fairmont Police Department looking to hire four new officers