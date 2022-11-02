‘Blow to the economy’: Kroger set to close in Braxton County

GASSAWAY, W.Va (WDTV) - Kroger announced it has plans to close its Gassaway location. The company is reportedly closing the store because it’s not making enough profit.

As one of the few stores in the area the store served not only Braxton County, but a number of surrounding counties as well.

Many in the community are now worried about being able to access affordable groceries.

Brent Boggs is a member of the House of Delegates for the 34th district.

He said this will be a blow to the economy and have a very negative ripple effect.

“We may have people move, but it’s 52 jobs good paying jobs with benefits. That’s going to impact the money that’s spent in our local economy, it’s going to impact the tax base. It’s going to be a real blow because many of these people have spouses that are probably working, and if they move that means that those jobs will be vacated.”

Boggs is calling on people to reach out to Kroger, the governor’s office, and state lawmakers to try and keep the store.

As of now, the company said the store will close in January.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.