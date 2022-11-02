Braxton County Schools address safety concerns

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Braxton County schools board of education held there bi-weekly meeting to address safety concerns after dealing with two school threats within the last month.

“Districts they do generally have PRO officers. I have worked in a district that has that and it worked well we are looking at that as well as security guards which would be an unarmed individual in the schools to build a relationship with students help with entry into the building that kind of thing maybe doing some training with staff and just providing that extra measure of security for the staff and the student”, Dr. Rhonda Combs Superintendent.

The threats made included a bomb threat which Dr. Combs said was handled according to protocol and the other was a domestic issue with a student which forced them to lock down for precautionary measures.

“It’s just like everywhere else, going to Walmart, going to the movies, going to the hospital, everybody is seeing what’s going on in the news with the level and the type of threats and the frequency of threats and we are no different unfortunately”, Dr. Rhonda Combs Superintendent.

The Board of Education does have precautionary steps in place for at risk children and parents are encouraged to speak up if you notice something going on with your child.

“We are trying to be responsive we have parents that will express their concerns, but they also are giving me some really good feedback several of our parents are emergency responders, so I am learning we all are learning the board is learning how to best work with the resources we have how to identify threats how to respond and then how to communicate these threats”, Dr. Rhonda Combs Superintendent.

The plan of action will be discussed at the next board meeting on November 15th.

