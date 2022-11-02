Clarksburg woman indicted for threatening to kill VA Police Chief

Courtney Sedler
Courtney Sedler(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a Clarksburg woman has been indicted on threat charges.

30-year-old Courtney Sedler, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, was indicted on three counts of “Influencing Federal Officer by Threat,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Sedler threatened to kill Vincent Kennedy, Chief of the Veterans Affairs Police, on three separate occasions in February, March, and October 2022, Ihlenfeld said.

Sedler faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General and the Veterans Affairs Police investigated the case.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

