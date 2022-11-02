Fairmont Police Department hiring

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “We aren’t looking to fill rosters we are looking for qualified selfless service people that are willing to earn the trust of the community and give back to the community and really understand the meaning of this job”, Steven Shine, Fairmont Chief of Police.

Fairmont Chief of Police Steven Shine is looking for four new officers to join the police force.

The process to become a fully certified police officer takes up 8 to ten months, but Officer Richard Babich who’s been with the department since 2015 says it’s well worth the wait.

“Alot of times you hear that the law enforcement position is you know get out and catch bad guys but there’s more to it than that you work as a social worker you do conflict resolutions you advise people a lot you help people out whenever you can and you do get to arrest bad guys”, Richard Babich, Patrol Officer.

Shine says while giving back to the community is a top priority; you can learn different specialized task that interest you and grow within the department.

“In our department I know that we have over 40 specialized duties that if an officer has an interest in something they can get into it”, Steven Shine, Fairmont Chief of Police.

“I went to school to be a field training officer which allows me to give back to the department and train young new officers and I’ve trained more than half of the department at this point actually”, Richard Babich, Patrol Officer.

The requirements include but are not limited to entry exams such as a written exam and a physical agility test.

Once you complete all the exams you will then go through a background check, psychological evaluation a panel interview polygraph test, and a medical review.

“There is going to be some amount of sacrifice involved and you will see things that normal people won’t see and that you are going to have to develop a thick skin, but I also want them to realize there’s a support system built in this job and especially in our department”, Steven Shine, Fairmont Chief of Police.

Applications are being taken at the police station and you can reach out to City Clerk Janet Keller at 304-366-6212 ext. 329.

