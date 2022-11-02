I-79 rest area facilities to close for the rest of the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - I-79 rest area facilities in Harrison County are set to close late Wednesday night and be closed for the rest of the week.

The restroom facilities at the rest areas both northbound and southbound on I-79 at mile marker 123 will close at midnight on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The facilities will reopen on Friday around 6 p.m.

Officials said the closure is for septic corrections.

The parking lot and refreshment area will be open, but there will not be access to restroom facilities.

