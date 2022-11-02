Judy “Darlene” Goodwin Farrell, 74, of Lost Creek passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on December 5, 1947, a daughter of the late Earl and Wonneta Gay Bee Goodwin. She was married to Richard Farrell, who preceded her in death on August 25, 2018 after 52 years of marriage. Surviving are one son, Ronald Farrell and his wife Jessie of Virginia; one daughter, Melissa Overcash and her husband Tim of Bridgeport; two grandsons, Dakota Kirby and his wife Chelsea of Bridgeport and Logan Kirby of Virginia; three step-grandchildren, Stephen Stout of Michigan, Christina Taylor and her husband Ryan of Ohio and Chris Overcash of Las Vegas; nine great grandchildren, Case, Cooper and Rylynn Taylor, Harper and Clinton Kirby, Tyler, Sydney, Madison and Rylan Stout; one brother, Dale Goodwin and his wife Shirley of West Milford; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by one infant daughter, Lisa Farrell; one brother, Earl Junior Goodwin; and three sisters, Gay Sandy, Shirley Cottrill and Vesta Strother. Mrs. Farrell was a 1965 graduate of Bridgeport High School and was a tax preparer with H & R Block. She had also worked in the retail business at GNC and Hallmark. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Farrell was a member of the Good Hope United Methodist Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with her son-in-law Tim Overcash presiding. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

