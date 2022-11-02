Lawn equipment stolen from middle school soccer team

Theft Generic Image
Theft Generic Image(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators need your help finding whoever’s responsible for stealing lawn equipment used by the Hurricane Middle School’s soccer team.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards posted on social media that the team’s riding lawn mower and weed-eater were stolen from the HMS soccer field beside West Teays Elementary School.

Last used on Oct. 15, the equipment was reported missing Tuesday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 304-586-0246 or send a private message to Mayor Edwards.

