Man charged for leading officers on motorcycle chase after smoking meth

MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged in Preston County after officers said he led them on a motorcycle chase after smoking meth.

Shortly after 7:30 Monday evening, troopers saw a motorcycle being driven by 42-year-old Robert Friend make an illegal turn out of a parking lot in Masontown, according to a criminal complaint.

Friend turned onto Route 7 toward Kingwood and “did not attempt to slow down or pull over” after troopers tried to pull him over, the report says.

As deputies followed Friend, they saw him “driving erratically, swerving across the center line and weaving in and out of oncoming traffic multiple times.”

Deputies said they continued pursing Friend when he drove across the center line and crashed into a ditch on the other side of the road. He reportedly fell back onto the road “right in front of another vehicle” and forced that driver to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting him.

When deputies placed Friend under arrest, he allegedly said he “had just smoked ice (methamphetamine) before he was stopped by law enforcement.”

Friend has been charged with fleeing from an officer while DUI. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.