Marjorie Aldine Gump Rose, 95, of Fairmont passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Salem. She was born April 6, 1927, in Fairview, the daughter of the late Luther and Auda (Toothman) Gump. Marjorie is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Postlewait and her husband Eric of Fairmont, and Kerry Edgell and her husband Gordon of Salem. Three grandchildren, Kyle Bowyer of Fairmont, Stephanie Forinash and her fiancé Brandon of Salem, and Troy Edgell and his wife Morgan of Salem. Marjorie has four great-grandchildren, Raelee Rose Forinash (7) and Bridon Medina Forinash (5); Caden Lee Simmons (16) and Madalynn Jolene Edgell (4). Marjorie is also survived by her three brothers, Carl Gump, and his wife Mary of Youngstown, OH, Francis Gump, and his wife Dana of Fairmont, Darwin Gump, and his wife Dottie of Fairview, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Wayne Edwin Rose, her sister Mary Lou Gump, her brother Melvin Luther, and sister Willa Jean. Marjorie was the matriarch of her big, loving family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was affectionally known to her great grandbabies as ‘Gigi’. Her world began and ended with her family, and she was always thrilled to hear stories or look at pictures of her great-grandbabies, nieces, and nephews. She was a Methodist by faith. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry Harker officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.