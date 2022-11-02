Michigan man pleads guilty to role in a drug conspiracy in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in a drug conspiracy in Harrison County, officials said.

31-year-old Drake D. Dodson-Williams, of Southgate, Michigan, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Dodson-Williams, also known as “KO,” pleaded guilty to having methamphetamine in October 2021 in Harrison County.

Dodson-Williams faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

This operation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the case.

