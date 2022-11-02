Monongah middle schoolers learn about gravity with help from fire departments

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongah Middle School received some help from the Monongah and Shinnston fire departments to learn about gravity on Tuesday.

Pumpkins were dropped in the school’s parking lot from the fire truck’s ladder as part of the student’s math and science lessons.

Below are photos from the Monongah Fire Department and Marion County Schools.

