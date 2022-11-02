Monongah middle schoolers learn about gravity with help from fire departments

Monongah middle schoolers learn gravity with help from fire departments
Monongah middle schoolers learn gravity with help from fire departments(Facebook: Monongah Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongah Middle School received some help from the Monongah and Shinnston fire departments to learn about gravity on Tuesday.

Pumpkins were dropped in the school’s parking lot from the fire truck’s ladder as part of the student’s math and science lessons.

Below are photos from the Monongah Fire Department and Marion County Schools.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Rebecca Marsh
Philippi woman charged for stabbing another woman
Charles Smith
POLICE: Man charged for showing sexual image to minor at haunted house
Officer Logan Medlock, 26, leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old son.
Officer killed in crash; driver charged with murder
As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two...
Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Robert Friend
Man charged for leading officers on motorcycle chase after smoking meth
RCSO recovers 7 UTVs, 1 ATV stolen from Elkins business
RCSO recovers 7 UTVs, 1 ATV stolen from Elkins business
Braxton County Schools address safety concerns following threats
Philippi woman charged for stabbing another woman