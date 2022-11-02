Morgantown 311 to make submitting citizen requests easier

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Morgantown is launching an app that lets residents know what is going on in their neighborhood.

Morgantown 311 will help citizens request assistance regarding an issue they notice in the city.

“A citizen can submit requests for issues and concerns. Such as potholes, and faded curb paint or animal abuse. You know, different things. That you want to report,” Communications Specialist Hollie Gregory said.

The app lets residents place a request with a specific location attached as well as a picture. This helps officials determine where to go and what needed fixed.

“There are city employees on the other side and depending on the severity of the issue being submitted. Each issue may take more or less time to address with work orders,” she explained.

Gregory said things like potholes may take more time than something like changing a street light.

They have rolled out Morgantown 311 to certain neighborhoods to do some testing before the official launch on Nov. 14.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.