New trial dates set for mother-daughter duo accused of murder

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A mother-daughter dup charged with murder in Mercer County have new trial dates. Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks were set to be tried this month. The two are charged in the death of a 13-year-old girl who was shot while inside a car back in March.

Wallace is now set to go to trial on Jan. 10, 2023 and her mother will follow a few days later on January 23, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.