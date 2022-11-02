New trial dates set for mother-daughter duo accused of murder

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A mother-daughter dup charged with murder in Mercer County have new trial dates. Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks were set to be tried this month. The two are charged in the death of a 13-year-old girl who was shot while inside a car back in March.

Wallace is now set to go to trial on Jan. 10, 2023 and her mother will follow a few days later on January 23, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town
Shekea Fox (left), Naquan Warran (right)
Two arrested, charged with murder after Fairmont man’s suspicious death
Robert Friend
Man charged for leading officers on motorcycle chase after smoking meth
Christopher Golden
Another man indicted in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
A fatal two vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning on State Route Seven by the Lower Newport...
UPDATE: Identity released of victim in fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7

Latest News

DUI checkpoint conducted in Clarksburg
Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say
Clarksburg woman indicted for threatening to kill VA Police Chief
Two arrested, charged with murder after Fairmont man’s suspicious death
The West Virginia State Police held a sobriety checkpoint Wednesday night.
DUI checkpoint conducted in Clarksburg