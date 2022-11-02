WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va-- (WVVA) -Now is the time to take a closer look at your pet. There’s no doubt the temperatures are dropping, but it’s not cold enough to freeze ticks in their tracks.

WVVA reporter Jamie Leigh Reichert’s mom found 10 ticks on her dog Dreamer on Monday, Oct. 31st. Reichert then checked and found her dog Bandit had more than more than 30 ticks on him.

“There isn’t much to do but wait 8 weeks to run a test to see if the dog has been affected by any disease,” according to Dr. Greg Dillon, the veterinarian they consulted.

The most common tick-borne diseases Dr. Dillion sees in our area include Lyme Disease, Ehrlichia, and Anaplasmosis.

The Raleigh County Humane Society has almost 200 dogs and cats. While they encounter ticks, their biggest issue is fleas.

“Pretty much every animal we get in especially dog wise has fleas on them. I’m not so sure about the ticks. I usually don’t do that. But as soon as they come in, we give them heart guard to get whatever is on them off of them and we give them flea and tick preventative while they are here just to make sure they don’t get any while they are here in case, they do go outside,” said Hannah Cottle, Outreach Coordinator for the Raleigh County Humane Society.

Dr. Dillion also says when the temperature is above freezing, that’s when ticks are on the hunt for their next meal. Cottle says the best protection for pets is to keep up to date with their vaccinations.

“It’s so important to keep your animals on flea and tick preventative. Not only because it’s annoying for the dogs to have ticks because they are itching all the time, but it also irritates their skin. They can also get on your furniture and irritate you,” said Cottle.

Dr. Dillion also says if your pet has any ticks on it, remember to try to get as close as possible to your dog’s skin and remove the tick slowly, wiping the infected area. Leaving any traces of the tick behind can cause infection.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.