Physician talks importance of getting mammogram screenings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Breast cancer starts when cells in the breast begin to grow out of control. These cells usually grown into tumors or can be felt as a lump.

Sarah Palko is a Breast Imaging Radiologist at the WVU Cancer Institute.

Palko said this is why it’s important to get your mammogram because it can detect early stages of breast cancer.

She said the earlier you can get a screening, the better chance you’ll have to mitigate it.

“It can detect breast cancer before it can be felt as a lump. This means that it’s more likely to be small in size, earlier stage, and more likely to be curable,” Palko said.

According to the West Virginia Cancer Burden Report, breast cancer is the 2nd leading cancer-related death for women in West Virginia.

This is why it’s important to regularly get checked.

Palko said there are risks in getting a mammogram, like exposure to radiation, but they are small doses and the benefit of getting the screening outweighs the harm.

She said you can expect to go into a room with privacy for a quick screening.

“The entire appointment takes about 20 to 30 minutes at the most. They’ll be asked to undress from the waist up and we give them a robe to cover up with,” Palko said.

Palko said if money is an issue, you can schedule an appointment with Bonnie’s Bus for free by looking at their bus calendar and contacting the hosting organization directly.

