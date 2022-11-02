RCSO recovers 7 UTVs, 1 ATV stolen from Elkins business

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office worked to recover eight off-road vehicles stolen from an Elkins business.

Deputies received a call on Monday around 7 a.m. about a breaking and entering that happened earlier in the morning at Elkins Motorsports, according to the RCSO.

After an investigation that involved different video surveillance images, deputies said seven UTVs and one ATV were missing from the business and determined a timeline of events.

Later on Monday, four of the UTVs were spotted on Route 33 “on the road coming off Isner Creek and going up the hill across from Smoke on the Water.” Deputies said the lost the UTVs after “several hours of searching in the rain and darkness.”

On Tuesday, authorities received a call that someone found a UTV in a wooded, overgrown area in the Isner Creek area. Deputies confirmed this was one of the stolen UTVs.

The release says deputies received more information and recovered two more UTVs and an ATV from a nearby barn on Isner Creek Road. Deputies went on foot in the Sky View area of Kelly Mountain and found the remaining four UTVs “over the side of the mountain.”

One UTV was rolled over onto its side, and all were over the side of the mountain, according to the RCSO.

All of the off-road vehicles that were reported stolen were recovered and returned to the owner.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

