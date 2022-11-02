Salute to Veterans: American Legion

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.

Cliff Shingleton from the American Legion in Shinnston joined First at 4.

He talked about addressing mental health with veterans and upcoming events with the American Legion.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

First at 4 Forum: Aristotle Jones
First at 4: Cliff Shingleton
