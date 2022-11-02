UPDATE: Identity released of victim in fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - The name of the victim who died in a vehicle wreck Wednesday morning has been released, according to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Mark Doyle, 67, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Doyle was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry south on State Route 7 when it traveled left of center and struck an oncoming northbound commercial vehicle. The commercial vehicle, a 2020 Freightliner, driven by Don Gray, 39, of Dennison, Ohio, lost its left fuel tank leaving diesel fuel on the roadway. The Freightliner came to rest off the right side of the road. The semi did not lose any of its contents.

The Marietta Post responded at 6:36 a.m. on State Route 7, near Lower Newport milepost 32.

Pleasants County EMS transported Gray to Marietta Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

Pinetree Towing is treating the roadway for the released diesel fuel. Motorists should travel with caution traveling this area.

The crash remains under investigation by the Marietta Post.

Agencies on scene included the Ohio Department of Transportation, Newport Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasants County EMS, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Pine Tree Towing.

Original Story: November 2, 2022, at 11:10 a.m.

A fatal two-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning on State Route Seven by the Lower Newport area.

The call for the crash came in just before 7 a.m.

One vehicle going southbound went left of center and struck a semi-truck.

This led the semi-truck to go off the right side of the roadway and its fuel tank to spill across the road.

According to Lieutenant Chesar of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Marietta Post there was one fatality from the crash and the other driver was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.

We will have more information as the details become available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.