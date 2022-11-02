WVDNR completes fall trout stockings, releases list of waters recently stocked

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources recently completed its series of fall trout stockings in 40 waters around the state.

The DNR encourages anglers to get out and enjoy a fishing trip in the coming weeks.

“It’s not uncommon for anglers to reel in a trout weeks after a stocking has occurred, so we want to encourage folks to keep casting their lines and keep enjoying West Virginia’s incredible fishing opportunities,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion.

Fall trout stockings this year coincided with the state’s first-ever Monster Trout Contest, announced by Gov. Jim Justice last month.

During the weeks of Oct. 17 and Oct 24, the WVDNR stocked 30,000 trout, 2,500 of which were trophy-size rainbows. Out of the 2,500 trophy trout, 250 were tagged with a special number.

Anglers who reel in one of these tagged fish and submit a photo of their catch will receive a commemorative hat and certificate.

Lakes and streams that received a fall trout stocking during the weeks of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 are listed below:

Anthony Creek

Big Clear Creek

Blackwater River

Brandywine Lake

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Fork Lake

Cacapon Park Lake

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Elk River

Evitts Run

Glade Creek of New

Guyandotte River (upper section)

Knapps Creek

Lost River

New Creek Dam #14

North Branch Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Pendleton Lake

Pinnacle Creek

Pipestem Lake

Pond Fork

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Rock Cliff Lake

Seneca Lake

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower section)

Shavers Fork (upper section)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Teter Creek Lake

Tygart River Headwaters

Tygart Tailwaters

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier

Williams River

Each water was stocked each week for a total of two stockings.

During the week of Oct. 24, the Sutton tailwaters were stocked at the first bridge downstream from the dam in Sutton due to work being done on the inside of the dam, and the upper section of the Williams River was only stocked to Tea Creek Campground due to a road closure.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.