AAA: Take extra caution when driving in foggy conditions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dense fog has draped over parts of our area this week, and drivers have had to adjust their driving behaviors to avoid dangerous situations on the road.

AAA says drivers need to drive defensively and take extra caution when driving in foggy conditions. It is much more difficult to see vehicles and to judge their speed in dense fog.

“This week’s fog has intensely limited visibility on the road,” says JJ Miller, safety advisor, AAA East Central. “Morning commutes are already challenging in several ways, so motorists need to take precautions to avoid preventable crashes.”

AAA recommends the following to avoid poor visibility crashes:

Delay leaving until the fog dissipates

Headlights on

Stick to low beam headlights

Slow down

Park in a closed garage to reduce condensation and moisture on vehicle windows

Clear the windows

Keep a safe distance between vehicles

Drive cautiously

If stalled or a crash occurs, motorists should attempt to exit the highway or pull well onto the shoulder and turn off lights, except for hazard lights, so other vehicles don’t crash into them.

AAA says car maintenance is also important to safe driving in dense fog. Checking wiper blades and making sure headlights and taillights are working and have clean lenses are critical to avoid poor visibility crashes.

