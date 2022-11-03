Cabell Midland High School student dies in I-64 accident

The Cabell County sheriff says the student had gone through the wooded area behind the school toward the interstate.
By Alyssa Hannahs and Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell Midland student died Thursday in an accident on Interstate 64, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.

The sheriff says the incident involved the student being hit by a vehicle on the interstate near the 23-mile marker. The accident was reported before 2:30 p.m.

The eastbound lanes were closed an extended time during the investigation, detouring most drivers to U.S. 60.

Zerkle said the victim was picked up from school after he was involved in a fight. At some point, the student got out of the car and headed toward the interstate. That’s when the sheriff says he was hit and killed.

Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers released the following statement Thursday afternoon, “Good afternoon, Cabell Midland family, we have some sad news. One of our Cabell Midland High School students has been involved in an accident on I-64. We are not able to confirm his condition at this time. Support staff will be available for students and staff throughout the day Friday. Some buses will delayed this afternoon due to traffic. Our thoughts are with both the student’s family and Cabell Midland family during this difficult time.”

Police say a Jeep and truck were involved in the collision, and the people in those vehicles suffered minor physical injuries.

“We had a call of a juvenile that was up on the interstate,” Lt. Kyle O’Dell with the Milton Police Department said. “When authorities showed, unfortunately the juvenile threw himself into traffic.”

Outpourings of support are being shared on social media, including an image of a knight kneeling with the quote “Please pray for our Knight Nation.”

Further information has not been released.

