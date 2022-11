MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A car drove into a building on the 600 block of Pike St. Thursday evening.

Marion County 911 officials tell 5 News the crash happened at 6:08 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was in the building at the time.

