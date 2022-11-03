DUI checkpoint conducted in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police held a sobriety checkpoint Wednesday night.

The West Virginia State Police conducted a DUI checkpoint in Clarksburg on West Virginia route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street.

The goal of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers while also making the highways safer for those traveling.

When going through a DUI checkpoint you should slow down and be ready to answer any questions an officer may have for you. Like showing ID, registration, or insurance.

First Sergeant J.A. Simmons says it’s simple, just don’t drink and drive.

“To hopefully show people that they shouldn’t be impaired and driving on our roadways. We do them quarterly and also, it’s important just for the public safety to make sure people aren’t impaired driving and causing accidents.”

Drunk driving isn’t the only thing they look for. They look for warrants, drugs, or suspended licenses. One officer I spoke with said he found 80 grams of illegal substances one time.

Simmons says you can find just about anything when conducting a DUI checkpoint and if you are out drinking either sober up or get home without driving.

“You run into all kinds of things. There are various things. Every time it’s unknown. Have a friend. Call somebody, a taxi, uber, or a friend, and have them come get you.”

The consequences of a DUI could be a hefty fine or jail time.

