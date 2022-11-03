Feeling like late-September these next few days!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rough past few days, today will be sunny, with above-average temperatures. As for how long this will last, find out in the video above.

The past few days have been cloudy and mild, but today, a high-pressure system will move into the Atlantic and an upper-level ridge will set up in the eastern US, lifting warm air into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds in the mountains. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s to low-70s, about 5-10 degrees above-average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the mid-40s. Then tomorrow afternoon, upper-level clouds will push in from out west, but we’re still looking at mostly sunny skies. Combined with light southerly winds and temperatures in the low-to-mid-70s (temperatures usually seen in late-September or early-October), tomorrow will be a good day to go outside. The quiet, warm weather lasts into Saturday afternoon as well, so Saturday will be a good day to go outside as well. Then on Sunday morning, a cold front will bring rain showers into our area, with the rain showers sticking around until late-afternoon. Not much rain is expected, but still, you may want an umbrella during that time. The front leaves before Monday morning, and thereafter, the first half of next week will be warm and mostly sunny, with highs in the low-to-mid-70s, making next feel more like September than November. It’s not until the latter half of next week that rain chances return. In short, today, and the next several days, will see mostly sunny, warm conditions, with only showers on Sunday to interrupt any plans you may have.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies and dense fog in the morning, mostly clear skies by the afternoon. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 47.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 76.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies, with increasing rain chances during the late-evening hours. Southerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 79.

