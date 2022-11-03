First Alert Evening Forecast

Time to put away those sweaters, for a few days at least!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for Nov 3rd, 2022

For all the details of this First Alert Weather Event as well as your extended forecast check out the video above.

If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 47

Friday: Morning fog: High: 75

Saturday: Mostly cloudy: High: 79

Sunday: Showers: High: 77

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

