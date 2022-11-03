High school student fighting for life after car crash

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the seniors on the Clay County football team roster is not able to make their rivalry game against Braxton County this Friday.

Jacob Morton is fighting for his life instead.

BJ Williams is one of his friends.

“There is nothing more that he would have wanted then to play this game but now it is on us to play for him,” Williams said.

On Monday, Jacob was involved in a car wreck after school. His dad rode in the ambulance with Jacob, not knowing if his son would survive. In and out of surgery the last few days, Jacob is still fighting.

Matteo McKinney, also a senior, went to CAMC General on Monday night to visit his teammate and lifelong friend.

“It is not anything I wouldn’t expect because Jacob is a tough fighter,” McKinney said. “It is about just being there for one another and just doing it for him.”

Clay County football Coach Jason Nichols said Jacob goes by “Salty” to those who know him, and he handles life the way he plays on the field: ready-to-go and aggressive.

“That is how he approached the football field. He is ready to go, sometimes he jumps offsides, then he’s ‘sorry, sorry, sorry,’ then he jumps off sides again,” Nichols said.

As a First Team All-State player last year, football is what Jacob loves to do.

Hearing some good news following one of Jacob’s surgeries gives Williams, McKinney and Nichols some relief.

As Clay County High School football players head to the game Friday in Braxton County, they said they are playing for Jacob.

“Anytime anyone makes a positive play, we are going to recognize 54 (Jacob’s jersey number), but really we are just going to play with max effort,” Williams said.

Nichols said Jacob wanted to play football in college.

“We are not worried about winning or losing. We are worried about playing with the emotion and with the intensity that Salty played with,” Nichols said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.