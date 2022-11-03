Joan B. (Schafer) Rogers, 59, of Bridgeport, passed away Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022, in the United Hospital Center surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Fairmont on February 21, 1963, a daughter of Jack William Schafer and Mary Elaine (Vilk) Schafer, who survive in Birch River, WV. Also surviving are her two sons, Justin Rogers and his fiancée Tiffanie Six of Bridgeport; and Mark Rogers Jr. and his wife Olivia of Herndon, VA; and her three “grandbabies” whom she adored, Kylan Rogers, Ahrianna Rogers, and Sebastian Rogers. Her siblings, Madonna Schafer of Atlanta, GA; Rick Schafer of Silver Spring, MD; Jacqueline Schafer of Greenville, SC; and Matt Schafer of Webster Springs; and several nieces and nephews complete her family. Joan was a graduate of East Fairmont High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Salem University. She then earned her Masters’ Degree in Nursing from the University of Phoenix. She was a MSN-III (Nurse) at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center for over 20 years. She last worked managing the pain clinic, where she loved the Veterans that she served. She loved her dogs, and was a very kind-hearted person who sought service through the Lord. She grew up in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairmont, and had been attending All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport. Condolences to the Rogers and Schafer Families may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. with Father Kishore Varaparla and Sister Stella Cronauer to conclude the visitation. Family and friends may gather at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairmont beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with Father Walt Jagela and Father Kishore Varaparla as Concelebrants. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairmont. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

