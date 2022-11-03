Large grocery store chains lower prices on holiday essentials

none
none(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Big name stores like Walmart, Kroger and Aldi all have one thing in common this holiday season. All three grocery stores are offering holiday essentials at affordable prices.

We went around to all three and picked up the basics: Turkey, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy and mashed potatoes to compare prices and see how you can save even more at the register.

There are some items that were cheaper than others, but most essentials were in the same price range.

Turkeys from Walmart averaged around $20 to $25.

Turkeys from Kroger averaged around $30 to $50 dollars depending on if you purchased the Kroger or ButterBall brand.

Aldi’s turkeys are the ButterBall brand, and they ranged from $20 to $22.

Out of the three grocery stores, Aldi has the cheapest items on average with stuffing starting at $1 and canned green beans at 58 cents. The entire cart from Aldi totaled $26.75.

Walmart came in second place with the entire cart totaling $30.07.

Kroger was the highest with the cart totaling $41.50.

For this report, we compared the store brand versions of each product to help you choose where to shop for holiday essentials.

