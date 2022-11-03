Linda Ruth Shuman, 74, of McCurdysville, passed away November 2, 2022 at Marion Unity Apartments. She was born March 8, 1948, the daughter of the late Robert and Rosa Shuman. Linda was Methodist by faith and was a member of the McCurdysville United Methodist Church. She is survived by four nieces and a nephew, Karen Gorbey, Sharon Anderson, Judy Tincher, Jodi Shuman, and Kathie Shuman. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Alberta Shuman; several great nieces and a nephew; and five great great nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Shuman, and sister, Lois Tennant. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Toothman officiating. Interment will follow at McCurdysville Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

