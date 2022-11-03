Morgantown woman charged for dropping 11-month-old infant, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman has been charged after officers said she dropped an 11-month-old infant while drinking.

Officers responded to a dispute at a home on Dorsey Avenue in Morgantown on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a man who said he and 34-year-old Bobby Gray, of Morgantown, had gotten into an argument because Gray dropped an 11-month-old girl on the porch while drinking, officers said.

The report says officers made contact with Gray and determined she “was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage due to her difficulty standing as she swayed back and forth, often stumbling.” She also had “an odor of an alcoholic beverage” emitting from her breath and slurred speech.

Gray allegedly told officers she had consumed marijuana as well.

Officers said Gray voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer test, and her BAC was 0.178.

The 11-month-old that was with Gray was also “dressed in a lightweight, short sleeve shirt with pants, no shoes or socks” that caused “exposure to the elements,” officers said. Because officers had a fear Gray would drop the infant again, CPS was contacted to take temporary custody.

Gray has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

