Natural resources official given award for years of service
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The head of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources section has been honored for his years of service by the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.

Paul Johansen received the association’s Past President’s Award at the association’s conference last week in Charleston.

“He pours everything into his job and that includes all the great work he does on behalf of SEAFWA, whether he’s leading the organization or shepherding one of its important committees or initiatives,” said J.D. Strong, director of Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservations.

Johansen was president of SEAFWA for two years. He is a certified wildlife biologist and has served in various roles at the West Virginia agency. He became the Wildlife Resources section chief in 2015.

“Paul is an asset to Wildlife Resources and the entire agency,” Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said. “His vast experience and wisdom are invaluable to conservation efforts in West Virginia and to this region of the country.”

